Evening top 5: British police believe nerve agent was used against Russian spy; Dáil passes UN convention on disability rights

Supreme Court rules unborn have no Constitutional rights outside Eighth Amendment

The Cabinet will meet Thursday morning to approve a bill to hold a referendum on abortion.

It comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the unborn have no rights under the Constitution outside of the Eighth Amendment.

The decision from the seven judge court overturns a High Court ruling handed down last year.

The unanimous ruling finds that the rights of the unborn in the Constitution are confined to the right to life alone.

British police believe nerve agent was used in attempt to murder former Russian spy

Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering the the spot where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill. Picture by: Matt Dunham/AP/Press Association Images

British police believe a nerve agent was used to try to murder a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unresponsive on a bench in the Wiltshire city on Sunday.

The pair - who are aged in the 60s and 30s respectively - remain in a criticial condition in intensive care, police say.

One police officer who was part of the initial response to the incident is in a serious condition.

Paddy Jackson tells court alleged victim did not say "no" at any stage

Paddy Jackson has told his trial there was no force involved in his sexual interactions with a woman who claims he raped her.

Taking to the stand today, he denied pushing the woman beyond what she was prepared to do.

He told the jury he got the impression she liked him and he liked her back.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby player has finished giving evidence in his defence of allegations of raping and sexually assaulting her in June 2016. He denies both charges.

Lidl to demolish remainder of Fortunestown store

The Lidl store at Fortunestown Lane | Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

Lidl has confirmed that it will demolish the remainder of its Fortunestown store.

Video footage showed a digger being used to cause extensive damage to the building during Storm Emma on Friday night.

Engineers and consultants have been assessing the site in the wake of the incident.

Dáil approves ratification of UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

The Dáil has approved the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

The UN treaty is designed to ensure people with disabilities have equal rights in all areas of life.

Ireland signed the agreement back in 2007.

However, we are currently the only EU country not to have ratified the Convention.