Evening top 5: Body of woman discovered in Dublin; Florida governor says 'the violence has to stop' following school shooting

Florida governor says 'the violence has to stop' following school shooting

The governor of Florida has insisted 'the violence has to stop' after the deadly school shooting in the state yesterday.

17 people were killed in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the city of Parkland.

19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is accused of opening fire at his former school, and has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Body of woman discovered in south Dublin

Image: Stephanie Grogan

A woman whose body was found in a house in Dublin has been named as Joanne Lee.

The 38-year-old had been reported missing by her family earlier this week.

She was found in the wardrobe of a house on the Ranelagh Road this afternoon.

Belfast rape trial hears that alleged victim initially refused to name accused men

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial has been hearing about their alleged victim’s reluctance to identify the men when she first went to police.

The woman, who was 19 at the time, was initially worried about naming the Ireland and Ulster rugby players because of their high profiles.

Mary Lou McDonald says DUP 'collapsed the talks process' in Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein's vice president Michelle O'Neill (left) and Sinn Fein's president Mary Lou McDonald (right). Picture by: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

Sinn Féin says it is up to the DUP to explain why talks over restoring a power-sharing executive collapsed.

The party says there was a draft agreement with the unionists, which included an Irish Language Act.

Yesterday, the DUP said that was the stumbling block which led to talks ending, with Arlene Foster suggesting "there is no current prospect of these discussions leading to an Executive being formed".

Saoirse Ronan, Cillian Murphy and Caitriona Balfe among this year's IFTA winners

Saoirse Ronan has been named as Best Lead Actress at the IFTA Awards in Dublin for role in Lady Bird.

John Connors, star of Cardboard Gangsters, took home the Best Lead Actor award.

The Dublin-based prison drama Michael Inside was named as Best Film, while Aisling Walsh was awarded the Best Director statue for her film Maudie.