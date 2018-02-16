Evening top 5: 13 Russians charged with US election interference; Government launches 'Ireland 2040' plan

US special counsel charges 13 Russian nationals with interfering in 2016 election

13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies have been charged with interfering in the 2016 presidential election and political processes.

US justice officials have claimed some of the defendants used bogus social media postings and adverts to sway political opinion.

It comes as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian meddling during the 2016 election campaign.

Government launches €116bn 'Ireland 2040' plan

Image: Sean Defoe

The Government has announced details of a €116 billion plan for Ireland's development.

Ministers this morning signed off on the framework to guide how Ireland develops over the next two decades.

The Government says it's a plan to develop all of Ireland, especially the infrastructure in parts of rural Ireland where it is currently poor.

Discovery of woman’s body in south Dublin being treated as murder investigation

The discovery of a woman’s body in south Dublin is now being treated as a murder investigation.

The remains of 38-year-old Joanne Lee, also known as Joanne Boyle, were discovered wrapped in a sleeping bag a wardrobe in Ranelagh yesterday.

The body may have been there for several days.

FBI admits failing to act on tip about Florida shooting suspect

A video monitor shows school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz. Picture by: Susan Stocker/AP/Press Association Images



The FBI has admitted that it failed to act on a tip-off about Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz last month.

17 people were killed in the Wednesday afternoon shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Cruz has confessed to carrying out the attack, according to a sheriff's department report.

Government announces location for Ireland's first supervised injection centre

The Merchants Quay Project in Dublin has been chosen as the preferred location for Dublin’s first supervised injection centre.

The HSE has awarded the contract to the facility on a pilot basis, subject to planning permission.

The plan was approved by the Dáil in March last year – and it was originally hoped it would be up and running by the end of 2017.

It was delayed however, when Dublin City Council ruled that planning permission would be required.