Evening top 5: Trump threatens to cut aid to Palestinians; Dáil approves lifting of Good Friday alcohol ban

Pubs to be allowed open on Good Friday after Dáil approves bill to lift alcohol ban

Pubs, off licences and other venues will be able to serve alcohol on Good Friday after a bill lifting the restriction was approved by the Dáil this afternoon.

The Intoxicating Liquor (Amendment) Bill 2017 is now due to be signed into law by President Higgins before Easter this year.

It will mean that alcohol can be sold this Good Friday for the first time in more than 90 years.

Trump threatens to cut off aid to Palestinians 'unless they sit down and negotiate peace'

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum. Picture by: Evan Vucci/AP/Press Association Images

Donald Trump has threatened to cut off US financial aid to Palestinians 'unless they sit down and negotiate peace'.

President Trump made the comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US President said his country gives "hundreds of millions of dollars" to the Palestinian Authority, and accused them of 'disrespecting' the US during Vice President Mike Pence's recent visit to the Middle East.

Taoiseach claims Ireland's reputation unfairly damaged by Apple tax case

The Taoiseach has pledged to begin collecting more than €13bn in taxes from Apple "within months."

Leo Varadkar has joined a host of global leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos today.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV this morning, he said a special Escrow account has now been set up to hold the funds while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Gardaí discover suspected crystal meth lab in Dublin

Image: Garda Press Office via Facebook



A suspected crystal meth lab has been discovered in Dublin.

The discovery was made during a Garda search of a premises in Walkinstown this morning.

Drugs believed to be worth more than €450,000 were found during the search.

HSE confirms 34 people have died from flu this season

The HSE has said that 34 people have died from flu so far this year.

The health body has said the flu season is now in its seventh week - with around six more to go.

However, level of the virus around the country have likely reached their peak.