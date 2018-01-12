Evening top 5: Trial hears of panic at Regency Hotel; Trump remarks "shocking and shameful"; 15-year-old wins BT Science competition

Trial hears of panic at Regency Hotel during fatal attack

The Regency Hotel murder trial has heard people were tumbling over chairs and seeking cover when gunfire broke out on the 5th February 2016.

25-year-old Patrick Hutch of Champion’s Avenue in Dublin 1 denies murdering David Byrne at the Dublin premises.

The former president of the Boxing Union of Ireland, Mel Christle, told the court he went to the Regency Hotel that afternoon for a boxing weigh in.

He said the hotel had never held such an event before.

UN labels Trump remarks “shocking and shameful”

A United Nations spokesperson has described remarks by Donald Trump during a meeting about immigration as 'shocking and shameful'.

President Trump himself has suggested the reported foul-mouthed outburst was 'not the language used'.

According to multiple US media outlets, he made the comments during a meeting with lawmakers.

The Washington Post reported that the bipartisan group was meeting as part of efforts to reach a deal on immigration, including for people from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

15-year-old student wins BT Young Scientist competition

15-year-old Simon Meehan from Coláiste Choilm in Cork has won this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

The student at the Ballycollig school won for his investigation into the medicinal qualities of plants in fighting disease.

His prize is a cheque for €7,500 euro as well as representing Ireland at the EU Contest for Young Scientists in Dublin this September.

Best group went to Harry Noblock, James Noblock and Oran O'Donoghue from Co.Kerry.

Death of man in Dalkey not being treated as suspicious

The discovery of man's body in Dalkey in South County Dublin this morning is not being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem took place this evening on the body of 35-year-old Michael Burke, who was found dead in a laneway off Convent Road at around 8:30am.

Gardai say foul play has been ruled out and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

The discovery was made in a laneway off Convent Road at around 8.30am on Friday morning.

Car stolen in Dublin while child was in back seat

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after a car was stolen while it had an infant in the back seat.

The incident happened at Park Vale, Baldoyle at around 7.30am this morning.

The dark navy Opel Vectra hatchback was taken from outside a house at Parkvale in Baldoyle at half past seven this morning - prompting a massive garda search with mobile units alerted across the city.

It was found 45 minutes later in Clongriffin, with the unharmed infant still inside, and she was safely reunited with her parents shortly afterwards.