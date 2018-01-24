Evening top 5: Taoiseach says he did not get help from parents to buy house; Zappone calls on all TDs to reveal views on abortion

Rescue teams locate car that entered water at Howth

Rescue teams have located a car that went off Howth pier in Dublin earlier this evening.

Gardaí say divers from the Garda Water Unit are attempting to retrieve the body of a man from the vehicle.

The alarm was raised this afternoon, when the car was seen entering the water in Howth Harbour.

Taoiseach says he had no need of 'bank of mum and dad'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addressing the media outside Government Buildings, 10-01-2017. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

The Taoiseach has said he did not actually get help from his parents to buy a house.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday Leo Varadkar said "lots of us" have been handed loans by our parents to get a housing deposit together.

His comments drew criticism from politicians across the house, with Fianna Fáil's housing spokesperson Barry Cowen was quick to accuse him of "putting his posh-boy credentials on display."

Katherine Zappone ramps up pressure on Taoiseach to reveal his stance on abortion

The Children's Minister has ramped up pressure on the Taoiseach to reveal his stance on abortion.

Katherine Zappone told the Dáil politicians can't shirk their responsibility in the debate.

She said she believes the 8th amendment should be repealed without replacing it with anything in the Constitution.

O'Sullivan insists she did not consult with Department on McCabe legal strategy

Former Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, 04-01-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Nóirín O’Sullivan has again told the Disclosures Tribunal that she did not consult with or seek the advice of the Department of Justice regarding her legal strategy challenging the motives of Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Inquiry.

The former Garda Commissioner said the period in question was extremely busy with a royal visit and security issues at the forefront of her mind.

The Tribunal has already heard that a senior official in the Department of Justice wanted to make it clear that the Department couldn’t become involved.

Elton John announces Dublin date as part of massive farewell tour

Elton John has announced a Dublin date as part of his last-ever tour.

He'll play the 3Arena on the 12th of June 2019 as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The 70-year-old music star - who has been touring for nearly 50 years - said he will no longer perform live following the tour, which is due to start in September.