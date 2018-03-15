Evening top 5: Taoiseach admits planning intervention; Multiple fatalities in Florida bridge collapse; 11 arrested over illegal cigarettes

Taoiseach speaks of planning intervention on behalf of Donald Trump

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has revealed he intervened in plans to build a wind farm in County Clare after a request from Donald Trump.

Addressing the the Speaker's Lunch at Capitol Hill as part of the St Patrick's Day celebrations, Mr Varadkar recounted a story when he was tourism minister on a trip to London.

Mr Varadkar said he got a call from Mr Trump, asking about proposals to build a wind farm near Doonbeg, where Mr Trump owns a golf resort.

The Taoiseach told the US president, Vice President Mike Pence and other US government leaders he thought it was a "piss-take."

"Multiple fatalities" after pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida

A pedestrian bridge has collapsed in Florida, with "multiple fatalities" according to the Highway Patrol.

The newly-installed 950-ton bridge at the Florida International University collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials have confirmed multiple fatalities after the incident.

Patrol spokesman Alejandro Camacho said: "Several people were killed. I just don't know how many."

Eleven arrested after illegal cigarette factory uncovered in Co Louth

Eleven men have been arrested by gardaí after a joint operation with Revenue to dismantle an illicit cigarette factory.

The discovery was made in Jenkinstown, Co Louth on Thursday morning.

This is the first time a commercial illicit cigarette production plant was discovered in the State.

Gardaí say the factory was in full operation when Revenue officers and the Armed Support Unit of An Garda Síochána entered the premises just before 8.00am.

US President Donald Trump says he intends to visit Ireland

US President Donald Trump said he intends to visit Ireland after a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Trump said he wants to visit his property in Co Clare and may do so before the re-election campaign starts.

The two leaders talked about trade, immigration and other issues at the White House.

Donald Trump has said the Irish are truly wonderful people, and he wants to visit soon.

UK, US, German and French leaders jointly condemn Salisbury attack

The leaders of France, Germany, the US and the UK have issued a rare joint statement, saying they 'abhor' the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

They have also said Russia is likely responsible, claiming "there is no plausible alternative explanation".

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted in the attack, and remain in a critical condition in hospital.

They were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury almost two weeks ago.