Evening top 5: Russia protests innocence; Varadkar to invite Trump to Ireland; Trinity protest escalates

Russia insists it has "nothing to hide" over Salisbury attack

Russia has again insisted it had nothing to do with the chemical nerve agent attack on a former double agent and his daughter in the UK.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in critical condition in a British hospital.

The UN Security Council held an urgent meeting to discuss the attack this evening.

Opening the meeting, Britain’s deputy UN ambassador Jonathan Allen said hundreds of his countrymen had potentially been exposed to the agent.

Leo Varadkar says he will invite Donald Trump to visit Ireland

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed he is to invite US President Donald Trump to visit Ireland.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in Washington DC, where he is to mark St Patrick's Day celebrations.

On Thursday, the his programme includes a bilateral meeting with President Trump at the White House, and engagements on Capitol Hill.

This includes the annual lunch hosted by the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

Trinity protesters claim they are being denied access to toilets, water and food

Students protesting at Trinity College in Dublin have claimed that they are being denied access to toilets, water and food.

The students have vowed to continue their protest against the introduction of repeat exam fees for "as long as it takes."

Trinity has insisted the €450 euro charge is to help students save time and money.

The demonstrators blockaded themselves inside the college’s 18th Century dining hall yesterday afternoon.

Waste company Panda to introduce charges for green bins

Waste company Panda is to start charging for its green recycling bin from next month.

The company is blaming the move on recent Chinese ban on the importing of certain types of waste - including types of plastic - from European countries.

Under Panda's new rates, households will pay 80 cents per lift and just under 5 cents for every kilo - with the company suggesting the average cost per customer will be around €21 per year.

Des Crinion, chief executive of Panda Recycling, explained: "Unfortunately China had been the biggest taker of recycled material in the world - not just Ireland, but the world.

Hundreds attend ceremony for Rescue 116 victims

Hundreds of people have attended a mass in Mayo to remember the victims of Rescue 116.

It is one year to the day since the Irish Coast Guard chopper crashed off Blackrock Island with the deaths of Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith.

The crewmember’s family and friends were joined by members of the coast guard, Irish Navy, Gardaí and RNLI for today’s service.

Fr Kevin Hegarty spoke about the sense of loss since the tragedy.