Evening top 5: Regency shooting trial begins; Taoiseach insists authorities "doing everything they can" on hospitals; Bruton urged to act on teacher shortages

Trial of man accused of murdering another man at former Regency Hotel begins

The Regency Hotel murder trial is underway.

Patrick Hutch has pleaded not guilty to murdering David Byrne at the Dublin premises almost two years ago.

The court has heard it would be alleged it was a carefully planned murderous attack.

In his opening statement prosecuting barrister Sean Guillane told the court a boxing weigh in was taking place at the Regency Hotel on February 5th 2016, ahead of a match called 'the Clash of the Clans.'

Taoiseach insists Government is doing everything it can to address hospital overcrowding

A children’s unit at a major Dublin hospital has been reassigned to adult patients in an effort to deal with the ongoing overcrowding crisis.

The Paediatric Observation Department (POD) at Tallaght Hospital has been closed off to children as doctors attempt to deal with an “unprecedented increase” in adult admissions and attendances

This evening, the Taoiseach insisted the government is taking action to address the crisis.

INMO figures show 544 patients were waiting on a bed in hospitals across the country today, a slight drop from 555 yesterday.

Education Minister urged to "take his head out of the sand" on teacher shortages

Fianna Fáil has insisted the Minister for Education needs to “take his head out of the sand” regarding a shortage of teachers in Irish schools.

It comes after Minister Richard Bruton said he believed there were enough teachers in training to meet demand.

He made the comments despite a 62% drop in the number of people applying for teaching roles – leading to shortages in key subjects.

At the same time primary school managers have warned that 90% Irish schools are facing difficulties finding substitute teachers.

Second man arrested as part of Limerick murder investigation

Gardaí in County Limerick have arrested a second man in connection with the investigation into the murder of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old was found stabbed to death at his flat in Limerick City on Sunday.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s at 2:45pm this afternoon and are questioning him at Henry Street Garda Station in the city.

Another man - aged in his 20s - remains in custody at Roxboro Road Garda Station in Limerick following his arrest on suspicion of murder yesterday evening.

Court hears man went shopping hours after he had murdered musician

A court has heard a man went shopping in Dundrum hours after he had murdered a musician in Dublin.

24-year-old Charles Cleary stabbed 25 year old Leo Carolan to death on the South Circular Road in October 2016.

He also tried to kill another man during the same attack and stole €14,000.

On October the 4th 2016 the victims in this case – Leo Carolan and Ludovic Thomas - were at a flat on the South Circular Road in Dublin.