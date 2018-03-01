Evening top 5: Red weather warning extended; praise for emergency workers; and Michael Lynn in court

A red snow and ice warning for for Munster and Leinster has been extended into Friday evening.

Two separate red warnings are in place around the country.

An earlier, single warning for the entire country has been stood down.

Tributes are being paid to emergency services and frontline staff during the severe weather.

Health Minister Simon Harris praised health service staff all over the country for their "incredible dedication and commitment"

"They are going to huge efforts to keep vital services open and ensure patients are looked after in very difficult conditions.

Former solicitor Michael Lynn has appeared in court charged with the theft of just under €30m.

He arrived into Dublin Airport on Thursday after being extradited from Brazil.

He was brought to the Dublin District Court despite the bad weather.

A retail group has revealed what it says are the top-selling items in a pre-storm shopping surge.

BWG Foods has compiled figures based on sales across its network of 1,040 convenience stores.

It says bread, milk and eggs flew off its shelves in preparation for Storm Emma.

The country has effectively shut down for Thursday and Friday.

People are being urged to stay indoors from 4pm this afternoon as Storm Emma brings freezing conditions across the country.

A lot of people will be looking to keep themselves entertained over the coming days. Here's a few Netflix recommendations to help see you through the freezing conditions...