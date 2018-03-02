Evening top 5: Red weather warning extended; Lidl looted; and Irish honours for Catherine O'Hara

A status red weather warning for several areas has been extended into Saturday.

The red snow-ice warning for Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath will be in place until 9.00am on Saturday.

Met Éireann say snow accumulations are continuing to increase significantly due to further heavy falls of snow.

Public transport is expected to get back up and running Saturday after Storm Emma brought heavy snow and high winds - although disruption is expected.

Irish Rail says train services will not resume until midday Saturday at the earliest.

Bus Éireann, meanwhile, is hoping to operate limited services Saturday.

Dublin Bus hopes to operate services on Saturday, dependent on road and weather conditions.

No Luas services will operate Saturday morning, but a decision will be made at 9.00am on whether services can resume.

Gardaí have confirmed the theft of a supermarket in Dublin on Friday afternoon.

They responded to the incident at a Lidl in Citywest and the matter is under investigation.

Video shared on social media showed machinery being used

A financial services company is to create 50 new jobs in Cork.

Apex Fund Services is opening new, expanded offices in Carrigtwohill.

It says sustained growth has meant the firm is doubling its headcount in Cork.

The group specialises in delivering fund administration and middle offices services to asset mangers worldwide.

Actress Catherine O’Hara was among those honoured at this year's Oscar Wilde Awards on Thursday.

The US-Ireland Alliance celebrated the 13th annual awards in Santa Monica.

Hosted by director J.J. Abrams, other honorees included Barry Keoghan, Mark Hamill and Paula Malcomson.