Evening top 5: Micheal Martin to vote for repeal; Shane Ross votes against his own bill; and global US leadership plummets

The Dáil and Seanad have spent a second day debating abortion.

The Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has backed repealing the 8th amendment.

He also supported the Oireachtas Committee recommendation of abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

The Dáil has voted in favour of a bill that would see people lose their licences if caught drink driving.

Transport Minister Shane Ross initially voted against his own bill in the Dáil - although he later corrected the record to a 'yes' vote.

The Road Traffic Bill has faced opposition from rural TDs.

New figures show the image of US leadership under Donald Trump is weaker worldwide than under his two predecessors.

The Gallup survey says average approval of his leadership across 134 countries and areas stands at "a new low" of 30%.

The approval rating is based on surveys conducted between March and November last year.

An appeal has been launched online to try and track down the family of an Irish man who is based in Britain.

In a post shared on the Luton Irish Forum, a man named Dave says his next door neighbour is originally from west Limerick and is dying in hospital "virtually alone".

"I am trying to find his family as sadly he is dying in hospital virtually alone apart from my partner and myself", Dave says.

Engineers in Turkey have lifted a plane from the shore of the Black Sea, where it is lodged in a dangerous position after falling off the runway.

The Pegasus airlines flight from Ankara skidded off the runway on Saturday, landing normally but then continuing down a slope towards the sea.

It has remained in the precarious position, metres from the water of the Black Sea, stuck in thick mud with its nose and wheels buried in a gravity-defying position.