Evening top 5: Martin insists no FF backlash over abortion; O'Riordan 'discussed new studio album'; and Starfish fossil uncovered

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said there has been no backlash within his party after he finally outlined his stance on abortion.

He told the Dáil last night that he would be in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment – and legislating to allow for unrestricted terminations up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

The statement puts him at odds with the pro-life stance taken at his party's recent Ard Fheis.

It has been revealed that Dolores O'Riordan was due to meet with The Cranberries record label to discuss plans for a new album before her death earlier this week.

The lead singer was found dead at her hotel room in London on Monday.

Her publicist has said while the primary purpose of her trip to London last Sunday was for a studio mixing session on Monday and Tuesday, it has emerged that while there she was also due to meet with The Cranberries record label, BMG, to discuss plans for the release of a new studio album.

Some 250 homeless people sat down to a banquet dinner in the GPO in Dublin on Friday night.

The event, known as Eric's Party, was held by the Dublin Lions Club and is now in its 59th year.

The title of the dinner is in honour of one the group's founding members, who set it up.

Two dogs seized in the home of a California couple accused of torture and neglect of their children are to be raffled off.

David Allen Turpin (57) and his wife Louise Anna Turpin (49) have pleaded not guilty to charges of abuse, torture and imprisonment.

They were arrested on Sunday after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from their Perris home and called police.

A new species of fossil starfish has been discovered in the Maam Valley of Co Galway.

The fossil has been named 'Crepidosoma doyleii' in honour of its discoverer, Dr Eamon Doyle

The specimens are being housed in the National Museum in Dublin.