Evening top 5: Man found guilty of murder of his baby son; Government to consider expelling Russian diplomats

Mayo man found guilty of murder of his baby son

A Mayo man has been found guilty of the murder of his baby son almost five years ago.

40-year-old John Tighe of Lavallyroe in Ballyhaunis has been sentenced to life in prison for killing six-month-old Joshua by placing a wad of tissue in his mouth.

The baby’s mother said John Tighe took her flesh and blood away from her and she’ll probably never get over it.

Revenue demands money back after households mistakenly awarded Help To Buy grant

Paschal Donohoe. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

A number of first time buyers who qualified for the Help To Buy scheme have been ordered to pay the money back.

Over 6,000 people were awarded the grant of up to €20,000 to help fund a newly built home.

However, a new Revenue audit has now found that some of those did not meet the scheme’s requirements.

Government to consider expelling Russian diplomats over Salisbury attack

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland has warned that any expulsion of diplomatic staff from the country would be seen as an ‘unfriendly action.’

Yury Filatov was speaking after the Taoiseach said a security assessment would be carried out in the coming days to ascertain whether there are any Russian agents masquerading as diplomats in Ireland.

Leo Varadkar said a decision on whether to expel any Russian Personnel would be taken “in the early part of next week.”

Appeal to raise money for Daffodil Day 2018

Three volunteers collecting for Daffodil Day in Dublin | Image: Newstalk

Over 5,000 volunteers took to the streets on Friday collecting donations for Daffodil Day.

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) says some 700,000 daffodil pins and 300,000 fresh daffodils went on sale in a bid to raise almost €4m.

The ICS says funds collected make sure that cancer researchers are funded and free services and supports are available to patients.

Gunman shot dead in France supermarket hostage siege

Three people and a gunman have been killed during what is being treated as a terrorist attack in southern France.

Around a dozen people were also injured.

A gunman took hostages at a Super U supermarket in town of Trebes, south-east of Toulouse, before being shot dead in a police raid.