Evening top 5: Man appears in court over Cavan murder; author of tell-all book insists he spoke to Trump

Man appears in court over Cavan murder on new year's eve

A Polish man has appeared in court charged with the new year's murder of another Polish man in Co Cavan.

Marek Swider died after being stabbed at a house in Ballyjamesduff.

Mr Swider died at Cavan General Hospital on new years’s day morning after being stabbed.

Author of tell-all book insists he 'absolutely spoke' to Donald Trump

The author of a tell-all book on the Trump administration says he "absolutely" spoke to the President.

Michael Wolff has been responding to Donald Trump's criticism of his new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, saying his reporting is based on 200 conversations with senior staff and those close to the administration.

Mr Trump himself tweeted to say he authorised 'zero access' to the White House for the author - claiming that he never spoke to Mr Wolff for the 'phony book'.

The book had been due for release next week, but the publisher earlier pushed forward the release to today.

14 homeless families to be evicted from Gresham Hotel this month

Up to 14 homeless families living in one of Dublin's best known hotels are being evicted at the end of the month, with nowhere to go.

The Gresham Hotel has said it is no longer accepting payments from Dublin City Council to provide emergency accommodation.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) has said an increase in tourism levels is pushing many families out - and has warned that it is not up to the hotel federation to solve the crisis.

Dublin City Council to review city centre traffic layout

Major traffic restrictions could be on the way for Dublin City Centre - despite the fact the public have not yet been given a say on the plans.

Buses may be banned from using the Luas Cross City Line roadway, while cars and taxis may also be prohibited from the area.

It would mean all traffic, including buses and taxis would be blocked from accessing Dame Street through College Green.

Aldi to give Irish workers higher minimum wage

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced it is to give Irish workers a new minimum rate of pay of €11.70 an hour.

This matches the Living Wage rate, recommended by The Living Wage Technical Group.

The current national minimum wage is €9.55 per hour.