Evening top 5: Jacob Zuma resigns; 'numerous fatalities' in Florida school shooting; and Northern Ireland talks collapse

Jacob Zuma resigns as South African president

South African President Jacob Zuma has announced his resignation with 'immediate effect'.

It came as the country's governing African National Congress (ANC) prepared to table a motion of no-confidence in Mr Zuma tomorrow.

Addressing the nation this evening, he said: "I've served the people of South Africa to the best of my ability. I am forever grateful that they trusted me with their highest office in the land."

'Numerous fatalities' after shooting at south Florida high school

In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting, Wednesday. Picture by: AP/Press Association Images

A local official has said there are 'numerous fatalities' after a shooting at a high school in south Florida.

A suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

They later confirmed at least 14 people had been taken to hospital, although there was no immediate confirmation on the number of fatalities.

State wins appeal against Moore Street 1916 monument ruling

The State has won its appeal against a High Court decision declaring a number of buildings in the Moore Street area of Dublin a national monument.

The declaration, protecting the buildings in the area, was included in a lengthy ruling in March 2016 from Judge Max Barrett.

He said the buildings were a 1916 Rising battlefield site that comprised a national monument.

'No current prospect' of forming executive in Northern Ireland - Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Talks to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland have broken down.

It was confirmed by DUP leader Arlene Foster, who said this afternoon that discussions with Sinn Féin had been "unsuccessful".

Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin's leader in the North, insisted her party "had a way forward on all the issues", and blamed DUP leadership for failing to close on a deal.

Belfast rape trial: Court hears woman was sobbing and crying in taxi

The jury in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial has heard from the taxi driver who took the complainant home after the alleged attack.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby teammates deny raping the then 19-year-old student at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.