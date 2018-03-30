Evening top 5: Irish diplomat to be expelled from Russia; more than a dozen Palestinians killed in Gaza clashes

Four people arrested after two loaded revolvers seized in Dublin

Four people have been arrested after two loaded revolvers were seized in Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí stopped and searched two vehicles on Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin at around 4.15pm.

The two loaded guns were discovered during the search.

One Irish diplomat to be expelled from Russia

Pigeons take off from wires in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry building, in Moscow. Picture by: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Press Association Images

One Irish diplomat is to be expelled from Russia, as the Russian government continues its tit-for-tat response to recent expulsions of its diplomats by western countries.

Earlier this week, more than two dozen countries expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK.

The international response came in the wake of the British government's claims that Moscow was responsible for the Salisbury nerve agent attack - a claim Russia has denied.

Lawyers for Paddy Jackson set to take legal action against Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin

One of the defendants in the recent Belfast rape trial is set to take legal action against a member of the Seanad.

Paddy Jackson was acquitted of all charges against him.

Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin posted commentary on his Twitter account following the verdict on Wednesday.

A statement from lawyers representing Mr Jackson say they are to issue notice of intention to sue Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin for alleged "defamatory comments made by him in the immediate aftermath of the jury's verdict".

Several Palestinians killed and hundreds injured in clashes with Israeli troops in Gaza

Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas toward Palestinian protesters as they gather on the Israel Gaza border. Picture by: Tsafrir Abayov/AP/Press Association Images



More than a dozen Palestinians are reported to have been killed and hundreds of others injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Gaza.

It comes as thousands of Palestinian protesters begin a six-week demonstration dubbed the 'March of Return', in support of refugees expelled from their homes.

Local media reported 15 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,000 injured during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border.

Micheál Martin denies re-shuffle means preparing for a general election

The Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin has denied his party re-shuffle means it is gearing up for a general election.

But he says the party can "absolutely" the election when it happens.

He says preparing for elections is an ongoing process, but the shake up was not inspired by an impending vote.