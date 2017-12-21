Evening top 5: Ireland supports UN resolution; Winter Solstice; and Trump's Doonbeg 'wall'

Ireland has voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution criticising the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The assembly voted 128-9 to declare the decision by the US as "null and void".

This broke down as 128 in favour, nine against, with 35 abstentions.

The only countries to vote against it were Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo and the United States.

The Winter Solstice was livestreamed from inside the Newgrange site in Co Meath.

The prehistoric monument was built to align with the sun on this one morning every year, with the light hitting a special roofbox and illuminating the chamber.

Fáilte Ireland and the Office of Public Works teamed up for the broadcast on the shortest day of the year.

Clare County Council has granted planning permission for development at US President Donald Trump's resort in Co Clare.

The planning relates to "coastal erosion management works" at and near the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

However, the decision could still face an appeal to An Bord Pleanála within four weeks.

The Master of the National Maternity Hospital has blamed the 8th amendment for distorting clinical judgements.

Dr Rhona Mahony says she is still reviewing the report of the Oireachtas Committee, which was published yesterday.

The committee recommends unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks into pregnancy, and to allow abortion in the cases of fatal foetal abnormality without any term restrictions.

New figures show Irish enterprises are the second highest users of social media in the European Union.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) says 69% of Irish businesses, which employ 10 people or more, used some type of social media in 2017.

This includes platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube