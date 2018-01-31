Evening top 5: Eir drops broadband bid; Housing Agency chair facing criticism; Numerous lines of inquiry into Dublin murder

Eir pulls out of National Broadband Plan bid

Eir has pulled out from the National Broadband Plan bid.

The board of the company cited a number of issues behind the decision in a letter to Communications Minister Denis Naughten.

It leaves just one bidder in the running for the State broadband contract, enet.

Last year Siro - a joint venture launched by Vodafone and the ESB - also pulled out of the process.

Conor Skehan criticised over defence of 'gaming the system' comment

The chair of the Housing Committee has been slammed by homelessness and housing experts over his defence of his ‘gaming the system’ comments in front of the Oireachtas.

Housing expert David Hall has accused Mr Skehan of taking his words out of context while Focus Ireland spokesperson Niamh Randall said he failed to any evidence to back up his claim.

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn warned that Mr Skehan had failed to put forward any facts - and accused him of pushing a political narrative "designed to undermine the seriousness of the situation, the lack of build and the over reliance on the private sector."

Mr Skehan told the committee the claims were based on “facts as reported by extremely reputable commentators on this issue who are saying exactly the same thing word for word.”

Belfast rape trial hears evidence from alleged victim

A woman claims Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson knew she did not want to have sex with him on the night he is alleged to have raped her in his home.

She has been giving evidence in the trial of Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding, who is also accused of raping her that night.

From behind a large blue curtain, the woman told the court she went to a party at Paddy Jackson's south Belfast home after a night out in June 2016.

After some consensual kissing in his bedroom, she said Jackson tried to undo her trousers but she told him firmly she was not interested.

Disclosures Tribunal hears evidence from Frances Fitzgerald

The Disclosures Tribunal has been hearing evidence from the former Justice Minister and Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

She has told the tribunal that she did not see an email of May 2015 as informing her of a garda legal strategy to pursue the motivation of Maurice McCabe at the O'Higgins Inquiry.

Ms Fitzgerald said she does not know when she read it, but accepts she did.

The email referred to an allegation of a serious criminal complaint against Sergeant McCabe being raised by counsel for the garda.

Major investigation underway after 'callous murder' in Dublin's north inner city

The Justice Minister has condemned the latest gangland shooting in Dublin - saying shootings like this have no place in society.

27-year-old Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneaux was shot several times in the attack at the James Larkin House complex in the North Strand area, shortly before 9.45pm last night.

The victim - who was known to gardaí and had more than 100 previous convictions - was shot up to six times.

The body has been removed to the Mater Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place.