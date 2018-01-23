Evening top 5: Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest; wind warning in effect overnight; and Irish stars among Oscar nominees

Nóirín O'Sullivan tells Disclosures Tribunal she was used as a 'political football'

The former Garda Commissioner says she was very isolated around the publication of the O'Higgins Commission report and came to be used as a 'political football'.

Nóirín O'Sullivan has told the Disclosures Tribunal that an article in the Irish Examiner highlighting her instructions at the O'Higgins Inquiry to say Maurice McCabe acted out of malice created a vortex around her.

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is laid to rest

Scenes outside the Church of St Ailbe, Ballybricken in Co Limerick before Dolores O'Riordan's funeral | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The death of Dolores O'Riordan has been described as a difficult day not just for Limerick, but the entire world.

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of the 46-year-old Cranberries singer in Ballybricken.

She was found dead in a London hotel last week - the cause of her death is still being determined but is not thought to be suspicious.

Nominations for 2018 Academy Awards announced

Several Irish nominees have been announced for this year's Academy Awards.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for her role in 'Lady Bird'.

She has previously been nominated in the Leading and Supporting actress categories for 'Brooklyn' and 'Atonement', receptively.

Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle has also been nominated for her work on 'Victoria and Abdul', while 'The Breadwinner' - produced by Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon - was nominated in the Animation category.

Status orange wind warning issued for country ahead of Storm Georgina

Image: Met Office UK via Twitter

Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for the entire country, as Storm Georgina is set pass over the country.

Forecasters say the newly-named storm will track to the northwest of Ireland overnight.

Southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h.

Thousands set for pension increase as new system aims to correct 2012 anomaly

The Social Protection Minister has announced changes to the pensions system that should see 30,000 retired people see a rise in their payments.

It is aimed at closing a loophole brought by the Fine Gael-Labour coalition back in 2012 - which saw 40,000 pensioners losing out on around €1,500 a year.