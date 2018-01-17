Evening top 5: Dáil debates 8th amendment; Kerry babies apology on behalf of the State; and Ireland-Spain ferry route

he Dáil has held its first debate on the Oireachtas Committee report on the 8th amendment.

The Health Minister Simon Harris said Oireachtas members were coming face to face with history.

Mr Harris gave an opening speech - listing the amount of women in each county who traveled for an abortion last year.

Charlie Flanagan has said the ordeal suffered by Joanne Hayes over the Kerry Babies case was "unacceptable even at the time".

The Taoiseach and Justice Minister have both apologised to Ms Hayes on behalf of the State.

It comes a day after it was confirmed that gardaí have also apologised to Ms Hayes for wrongfully accusing her of murder in connection with the unsolved 'Baby John' case.

Brittany Ferries is to launch the first ever direct ferry link between Ireland and Spain.

The new service, which starts at the end of April, will see two direct sailings weekly from Cork to Santander.

Tickets for the new route will go on sale at the end of January.

The United States government is cutting more than half of its planned funding to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said her government delivered a letter to UNRWA on Tuesday.

The department is to withhold US$65m (€53.1m) out of a US$125m (€102m) tranche earmarked for the agency.

Video-streaming site YouTube has announced changes to how it operates for both monetisation and its Preferred channels.

The company said among the "big changes" is a higher threshold before users can monitise their videos - i.e. run adverts on YouTube.

Previously, channels had to reach 10,000 total views to be eligible.