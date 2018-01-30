Evening top 5: Court hears details of alleged rape by rugby players; 'Glee' star found dead; AG advice on 8th Amendment published

Trial of two Ireland and Ulster rugby players accused of rape gets underway

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson (26) is accused of raping a young student at his home in Oakleigh Park in south Belfast following a night out in June 2016, Belfast Crown Court has heard.

His club and country teammate Stuart Olding (24) from Ardenlee Street in Belfast is also accused of raping the same woman at Mr Jackson’s home on the same date.

A third man, Blane McIlroy (26) from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast is also on trial accused of intentionally exposing himself to the woman while a fourth man, Rory Harrison (25) from Manse Road in Belfast, is accused of perverting the course of justice and withholding information on various dates between June 27th 2016 and October 5th 2016.

Government publishes advice from Attorney-General on 8th amendment referendum

The Government has published advice from the Attorney-General in relation to a referendum on the 8th amendment.

On Monday night the Government confirmed a referendum will be held in May.

The question put to people will be to repeal the 8th amendment and insert an article into the Constitution, allowing the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

Mr Varadkar also said he would be advocating a Yes vote in the campaign.

Man arrested in connection with murder of Irene White

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the murder of Irene White 13 years ago.

He is being held at Dundalk Garda station.

The arrest comes just a day after another man, 34-year-old Anthony Lambe from Castleblayeney in Co Monaghan was sentenced to life in prison for carrying out the murder.

The mother-of-three was found stabbed to death at her home in County Louth on April 6th 2005.

Former 'Glee' star found dead in Los Angeles

A former star of the American TV series Glee has reportedly died in Los Angeles.

Mark Salling was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child abuse images.

The actor’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, confirmed his death in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

He did not outline the cause of death.

Salling pleaded guilty in December 2017 to the possession of 50,000 child abuse images.

Israel summons Irish ambassador over Seanad occupied territories bill

Israel has summoned the Irish ambassador over a Seanad bill that would effectively prohibit trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The bill, brought forward by Senator Frances Black, seeks to block the “import and sale of goods, services and natural resources originating in illegal settlements in occupied territories.”

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamim Netanyahu has ‘strongly condemned’ the legislation - warning that its entire goal is to harm the State of Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli Embassy in Dublin said the initiative gives backing to the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and “completely contravenes the guiding principles of free trade and justice.”