Evening top 5: Conor McGregor released on bail; Palestinians killed in Gaza protests; Thousands expected at Homelessness demonstration

New York court releases Conor McGregor on $50,000 bail

Conor McGregor has been released on bail of $50,000 by a New York court.

The Irish MMA star appeared in the Brooklyn court building charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

The Dubliner was charged by US police after an alleged attack on a UFC bus yesterday.

Videos appearing to show the 29-year-old throwing a trolley at the bus, shattering the vehicle’s window, have been circulating online.

Thousands expected to attend national demonstration against homelessness tomorrow

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for a major national demonstration against homelessness tomorrow.

Latest figures show almost 10,000 people are now homeless across the country.

Following the publication of the latest figures last week, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted the situation was a national emergency - however campaigners have warned that a full action place needs to be put in place to deal with the crisis.

The National Homeless and Housing demonstration will begin at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin at 1pm on Saturday.

Seven Palestinians killed by Israeli fire as Gaza protests continue

Israeli forces have reportedly shot dead seven Palestinians during fresh protests along the Gaza-Israel border.

The Associated Press reports that the protesters were killed as Palestinians set piles of tires on fire in an effort to create a smoke screen to block the view of snipers.

The deaths would bring to the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire over the past week to 29.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 1,070 people have been hospitalised as a result of the clashes – 19 of whom were in a serious condition.

Miriam O'Callaghan rules herself out of presidential race

Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan has ruled herself out of any upcoming race for the presidency.

The RTÉ journalist removed herself from the race following intense speculation about her candidacy during the week.

Michael D Higgins current term is due to end this year, however there is speculation he will run for a second time.

Speaking to Newstalk’s Henry McKean yesterday, Ms O’Callaghan refused to be drawn on whether she had ambitions of moving into the Áras.

Government planning to introduce two weeks paid parental leave

Parents could be in line for a further payment of two weeks paid parental leave under Government plans.

Parents are entitled to 18 weeks of parental leave, unpaid at present, during their child’s first eight years.

Ministers are hoping to introduce an allowance for paid parental leave - which could be taken right up until a child goes to secondary school - with the paid allowance to be increased incrementally over a number of budgets.

The Government is also reportedly considering making paternity leave mandatory.