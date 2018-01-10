Evening top 5: Cabinet members to get free vote on abortion; Man arrested over Limerick murder; Train drivers reject pay recomendation

Cabinet members will be able to "campaign freely" on abortion referendum - Varadkar

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he will not reveal his position on abortion until he knows what question will be put to people in a referendum.

Mr Varadkar says there is strong agreement at Cabinet that a vote on repealing the 8th amendment take place this year.

He will reveal his views in the coming weeks and says he will campaign on the issue.

He added that Cabinet members will be free to vote and campaign whatever way they see fit.

Man arrested in connection with Limerick murder

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old's body was found in suspicious circumstances at his flat in Little O'Curry Street in Limerick City on Sunday.



After reviewing the results of a post-mortem examination, detectives confirmed a murder inquiry was underway.

Shortly after 8pm tonight, Gardaí arrested a man in his mid twenties in Cork city in connection with the killing.

Taoiseach admits need to open additional hospital beds “indisputable”

The Taoiseach has admitted that the case for extra beds in Irish hospitals is “indisputable.”

More than 550 patients were waiting on trolleys in emergency departments across the country again this morning.

Record numbers of people have been left on trolleys this winter, with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) warning that the first week of 2018 was the worst ever for hospital overcrowding.

This morning, the cabinet discussed how best to alleviate the issue in the long term.

Irish Rail drivers reject Labour Court recommendation on pay

Train drivers at Irish Rail have rejected a Labour Court recommendation on pay.



They voted by 83% to 17% to reject a recommendation over pay and productivity measures.

The Labour Court had recommended a 1.15% pay increase to drivers, on top of a 7.5% increase to all employees over three years agreed last month.

It was hoped this would see driver training guaranteed into the future, to allow for an expanded service.

Gardaí investigating Stack killing 'satisfied they have been provided with all relevant information'

Gardaí say investigators looking into the murder of prison officer Brian Stack more than 30 years ago are satisfied they have been provided 'with all relevant information' from within the force.

It comes after the family of Mr Stack claimed "significant information" has not been passed to the Garda team investigating the killing.

The chief prison officer at Port Laoise Prison was shot in Dublin in March 1983 and died 18 months later.

It is claimed the information about the fatal shooting, which had apparently come from an IRA informant and contained details of those responsible, had been on a file in Garda headquarters since 1990.