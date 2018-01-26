Evening top 5: Body of Irish man found in Vienna; Bombardier wins US trade dispute; and Bruton moves to tackle teacher shortages

Relief for Belfast workers as Bombardier declares victory in US trade dispute

The aircraft manufacturer Bombardier has won a US trade dispute, in a surprise development that is likely to help protect thousands of jobs in Northern Ireland.

The dispute centered around claims by rival US firm Boeing that Bombardier received unfair state subsidies from the UK and Canada - allowing it to sell airliners at below cost prices in the US. The complaints were rejected by the US International Trade Commission.

In a statement, Bombardier said: "Today’s decision is a victory for innovation, competition, and the rule of law. It is also a victory for US airlines and the US traveling public."

Body of missing Irish man Ross Hanlon found in Vienna

Ross Hanlon. Image: Craig Hanlon via Facebook

The body of a missing Irish man has been found in the Austrian capital Vienna.

21-year-old Ross Hanlon from Athboy in County Meath had been missing since the early hours of last Friday morning.

Police in Austria confirmed that a body was recovered in the Danube Canal at around 2.30pm this afternoon, near the Freda-Meissner-Blau-Promenade.

Dublin man jailed for coercing young girls into sending him explicit photos

One of fifteen girls sexually exploited online by a 26-year-old Dublin man has said the whole experience made her feel "scared, alone and ashamed."

Matthew Horan of St. Johns Crescent in Clondalkin was today sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison with the final two suspended.

Bruton moves to tackle major teacher shortages in schools

The Minister for Education Richard Bruton addressing the Irish Primary Principals Network (IPPN) Annual Principals Conference in Dublin, 26-01-2018. Image Sam Boal/RollingNews



The Minister for Education has announced a range of measures aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in both primary and secondary schools.

Richard Bruton has been addressing the Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN) Annual Principals’ Conference in Dublin this morning.

In his speech, the minister acknowledged the difficulties facing schools around the country - with school managers warning staff shortages are now reaching crisis levels.

Trump delivers 'America First does not mean America alone' pitch at Davos

Donald Trump said America is "roaring back" as he hailed his "successful" first year in office - but his attack on the "fake" press drew some boos as he addressed global elites in Davos.

The US President, giving the closing speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort, detailed his tax cut agenda and slashing of regulation as he spoke of a "resurgent" America.