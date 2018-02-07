Evening top 5: Belfast rape trial; disabled board members for transport firms; and Meath water alert

A woman who claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has denied engaging in group sex by her own choice.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players have pleaded not guilty to raping the student at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.

The white trousers and black sequined string top worn by the woman on the night in question was shown to the jurors at the beginning of the fourth day of questioning by Paddy Jackson’s barrister Brendan Kelly.

The Transport Minister Shane Ross says every transport company should have a board member who has "personal knowledge" of the needs of people with disabilities.

Addressing the Oireachtas Committee on Transport on Wednesday, Mr Ross outlined current changes underway for disabled passengers.

"In recent years progress on this issue has been made; but it has been unacceptably slow," he said.

A hotel in Co Meath has offered its shower facilities to people affected by a 'Do not drink, do not use' water notice.

Irish Water says customers should not drink, use for food preparation or wash in the affected areas.

These are: Kilcloon, Moygaddy, Killeany, Kilgraigue, Harristown, Brownstown, Ballynare, Butlerstown, Staffordstown, Brownrath, Blackhall Little, Waynestown, Harlockstown and Ballymacoll.

A 'no deal' Brexit could see Northern Ireland's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) take a 12% hit, according to a British government analysis.

The document also speculates that north east England could see a 16% slump to its GDP levels.

The latest figures are contained in the EU Exit Analysis - Cross Whitehall Briefing, which was leaked last week.

Elon Musk’s cherry red Tesla Roadster is heading further out into the solar system than originally planned.

SpaceX launched the world's most powerful rocket from Cape Canaveral yesterday sending the car into an orbit that could last a billion years.

The launch captured the imagination of millions of people all over the world, with the spectacular sight of the rocket’s two side boosters peeling away and landing back on earth - upright and in unison - serving to make it the most memorable night in spaceflight for nearly thirty years.