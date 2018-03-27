Evening top 5: Belfast rape trial; Expulsion of Russian diplomat; and Irish Stock Exchange is no more

The jury in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial have been sent home for the night after completing their first day of deliberations.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players deny raping a 19-year-old student at a party in Jackson’s south Belfast home in June 2016.

Their friend Blane McIlory denies one count of exposure and another friend Rory Harrison denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended a decision to expel a Russian diplomat from the country in solidarity with the United Kingdom.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland is not neutral when it comes to assassinations or the use of chemical weapons.

Answering questions in the Dáil, he said the Government will withdraw the papers of one of the Russian embassy's diplomatic staff.

Nestlé says it is beginning to use a new form of sugar which it claims can reduce sugar levels in chocolate bars by 30%.

The company's new sugar design is being rolled out in a new range of bars called Milkybar Wowsomes, which are being launched in the UK and Ireland over the coming weeks.

Nestlé claims the sugar - which it announced back in 2016 - is produced using only natural ingredients, with no added sweeteners.

The takeover of the Irish Stock Exchange by pan-European marketplace, Euronext, has been completed.

The Irish Stock Exchange will use the trading name Euronext Dublin from March 27th, with the legal name change taking place pending regulatory approval.

Dublin joins the Euronext Group alongside France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal and the UK.

One couple in England had planned the perfect wedding day, with an owl gliding down the aisle to deliver their rings.

But it did not quite go to planned, as the bird instead decided to attack one of the best men.

30-year-old Jeni Arrowsmith and her groom Mark Wood (29) watched the barn owl sweep down the church in Cheshire with two rings hanging in a pouch attached to one leg.