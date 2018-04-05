Evening top 5: 45,000 Irish Facebook users affected by data scandal; O'Callaghan won't rule out presidential run; Sammon Group placed in examinership

Almost 45,000 Irish Facebook users may have had data 'improperly shared' with Cambridge Analytica

More than 44,000 people in Ireland may have had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, the social network has said.

It comes as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has admitted the company "didn't do enough" to prevent abuse of its platform.

Yesterday the company revealed more than 87 million people around the world may have had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica - significantly more than earlier estimates of 50 million.

Facebook had previously accused an academic, Dr Aleksandr Kogan, of violating its terms by passing on data from a personality test app - thisisyourdigitallife - to the UK-based political consultancy firm.

Major Irish construction firm placed in examinership after Carillion collapse

A major Irish construction company has been placed in examinership, in the wake of the collapse of UK building firm Carillion.

The Sammon Group had been involved with Carillion in a contract to build five schools and an institute of education.

The High Court today appointed Grant Thornton as interim examiner to the Sammon Group.

The company says it will continue to trade as usual, and hopes to work its way out of its current difficulties.

Miriam O'Callaghan refuses to rule out presidential run

Journalist and broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan has refused to rule out a run for president.

Michael D Higgins current term is due to end this year, however there is speculation he will run for a second time.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he will consider running for president, but not against Michael D Higgins.

This suggests he could run in 2025.

Yulia Skripal's 'strength growing daily' in UK hospital

The Russian woman who was hospitalised following a nerve agent attack in Salisbury, southern England has said her "strength is growing daily."

In a statement Yulia Skripal said she “woke up over a week ago” and thanked those who came to her aid in the wake of the attack.

The statement, issued by the London Metropolitan Police on behalf of the 33-year-old, said: "I am grateful for the interest in me and for the many messages of goodwill that I have received.

"I have many people to thank for my recovery and would especially like to mention the people of Salisbury that came to my aid when my father and I were incapacitated.

First shipments of imported fodder arrive in Ireland amid 'calamitous' shortages

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) says the Government was warned as far back as last July that there would be a fodder shortage.

Poor weather conditions during the winter months has resulted in livestock remaining indoors for long periods of time - putting huge pressure on farmers to keep the animals fed.

Continuing cold and wet weather has led to further uncertainty on farms across the country, as farmers struggle with dwindling supplies.

Imports of animal feed have started arriving in Ireland to help deal with the crisis.