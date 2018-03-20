Evening to 5: Cambridge Analytica CEO suspended; 'Autism Aware' supermarkets; and the male northern white rhino is no more

British data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica has suspended its CEO Alexander Nix in the wake of a series of allegations.

Facebook is currently facing investigations by authorities in the EU, UK and the US, over a reported data breach that impacted more than 50 million individuals.

Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by Donald Trump's campaign team, is accused of using millions of Facebook profiles without authorisation to predict and influence the US election.

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced it is to implement Autism Aware Quiet Evenings across its entire network of stores in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

It says this follows the success of an initial trial last year, and the positive feedback received from customers.

The initiative is to roll-out to all stores from April 2nd, World Autism Day, and is expected to be completed by May.

The founder of Glen Dimplex, Martin Naughton, has been named as a recipient of the 2018 Oslo Business for Peace Award.

He has been recognised for his efforts to promote the role of the private sector in contributing to peace and environmental sustainability.

Mr Naughton was nominated for the award by Chambers Ireland, supported by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, South Dublin Chamber and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary at a McDonald's outlet in County Limerick.

It is believed the raiders used a JCB to break in to the drive thru of the branch in Castletroy at around 2:50am on Tuesday morning.

The thieves were reportedly targeting a safe.

The world's last male northern white rhino has died at the age of 45.

Sudan was being treated for age-related complications that led to degenerative changes in his muscles and bones.

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya says his condition worsened significantly and he was unable to stand up.