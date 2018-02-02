Evening Top 5: 'Questions to be answered' following homeless tragedy; US congress releases controversial memo; Man dies in Monaghan crash

Charity warns 'questions to be answered' following latest homeless tragedy

Inner City Helping Homeless has said the government has questions to answer about why people are still dying on our streets.

It comes after the body of a homeless man in his 50s was found in Dublin 1 this morning.

It is the first reported death of a rough sleeper in 2018 after a number of deaths in 2017.

Speaking on the Hard Shoulder this evening, Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) CEO Anthony Flynn said the trend can't be allowed to continue this year:

US Congress releases controversial Republican FBI memo

US President Donald Trump has approved the release of a secret Republican memo, that reportedly alleges FBI abuse of power.

The memo was immediately released to the public by Republicans on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

It relates to the manner in which the FBI conducted its inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in US elections.

The memo - which was prepared by the office of House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes - raises concerns over the surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Contradictions arise at Disclosures Tribunal over alleged 'go after' McCabe comment

A number of contradictions have arisen at the Disclosures Tribunal over an alleged comment that senior gardai wanted to “go after” Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

The tribunal has heard that two diaries contradict the recollection of the head of Human Resources in the gardaí, John Barrett over the comment.

Mr Barrett believes his boss, Cyril Dunne, made the comment on May 13th 2015 on the eve of the Commission - but Mr Dunne has told the tribunal he did not make the comment.

In addition, the only person Mr Barrett told about the comment disputes being told about it.

Alleged rape victim denies watering down her knowledge of rugby players

A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players has told their trial she was not attracted by celebrities and did not know who they were.

She has accused Ulster teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding of raping her at a party in Jackson’s Belfast home in June 2016.

The woman’s second day of cross-examination saw footage of her second police interview during which she gave more detail about the lead up to the alleged rapes and her recollection of a woman walking in on them.

Paddy Jackson’s barrister accused her of watering down her knowledge of rugby and rugby players, but she denied that was the case.

Elderly man dies in Monaghan road crash

A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in County Monaghan.

Gardaí were called to the scene at Lakeview, Castleblayney at around 1:45pm this afternoon.

The man, aged in his 70s, was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

It is believed the vehicle left the road and struck a wall. The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived.