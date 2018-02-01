Evening Top 5: January saw worst ever hospital overcrowding; French court rejects Bailey appeal; Man charged with Irene White murder

Figures confirm January saw worst hospital overcrowding ever

Figures released this evening have confirmed that January 2018 was the worst month ever for hospital overcrowding in Ireland.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) recorded 21,201 people waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals across the month.

The nursing union warned that the figures mark an 18% increase on last year – and a 128% increase on 2007.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha told Newstalk that the ongoing situation is unacceptable.

French court rules Ian Bailey should stand trial over death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier

A French appeals court has ruled that Ian Bailey should stand trial in France for the voluntary homicide of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The three-judge court has ruled that “sufficient elements" exist to put Mr Bailey on trial.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder of the French film producer near Schull in West Cork in December 1996.

He still has the option of appealing to France's highest court. Should he decide to do so, the process could take up to six months.

Head of Garda Human Resources says he was told they were 'going after' Maurice McCabe

The head of Human Resources in the gardaí has told the Disclosures Tribunal that his boss said "we’re going after him in the Commission" in relation to Maurice McCabe.

John Barrett said he was shocked and dismayed at the comment, but did not realise its significance until later.

Counsel for the Tribunal says Cyril Dunne is certain he never said that.

Head of HR in the gardaí, John Barrett was engaged in what he described as a cottage industry of activity in seeking to improve Maurice McCabe’s working conditions in Mullingar.

Court hears of text messages sent by alleged Belfast rape victim

A woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players says some details slipped her mind afterwards because the rape was so traumatic.

She claims Paddy Jackson first raped her in his Belfast home in June 2016 before his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding forced himself on her.

In his cross-examination, Jackson’s defence barrister Brendan Kelly began by asking her about some text messages she exchanged with friends afterwards.

She told them she did not want to go the police because it would be a case of my word against theirs and they would all have the same “fabricated story” about her being "a slut who was up for it”.

Man is charged with 2005 murder of Irene White

A 45-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Irene White in Co Louth.

The mother of three was killed at her home in Dundalk almost 13 years ago.

On April 6th 2005 Irene White's body was discovered by her mother.

Today 45-year-old Niall Power - with an address at Gyles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk - appeared in court charged with her murder.