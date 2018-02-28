Europe to publish legal text of Brexit deal this afternoon

The legal text of a deal aimed at avoiding a hard border with Northern Ireland is due to be published later.

It sets out how the political agreements reached before Christmas can actually be achieved.

The Irish government are satisfied with the text agreed on in Brussels, and has said it will avoid any return to a hard border with Northern Ireland.

How this will happen remains to be seen.

It is thought Northern Ireland may be seen as part of the EU customs union post-Brexit.

This would mean the island of Ireland would be seen as one regulatory space requiring no internal border checks.

However, that is just the backstop option in the event of a worst-case-scenario Brexit deal.

Negotiators on all sides are still hopeful trade deals might be reached that will allow the flow of goods between Ireland and the UK without any border checks.

The legal text outlining all this is due to be published around noon.