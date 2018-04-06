PICTURES: Entire contents of Heathrow Airport terminal up for sale

An auction house has announced that the entire contents of an obsolete airport terminal are going up for sale.

CA Global Partners says the "complete contents" of London's Heathrow Airport Terminal 1 will be sold off in a mix of private treaty sales and public auctions.

Among items listed for sale are airport check-in desks, passenger height scanners, luggage reclaim belts, baggage scanner systems, metal detectors, business lounges and airport seats.

Some of the items for sale | Image: CA Global Partners

Others include 15 escalators, hot water boilers, air handling units, lighting systems as well as airport signage and artwork.

The terminal was formally opened by Queen Elizabeth II in April 1969.

At the time Terminal 1 was the biggest short-haul terminal of its kind in western Europe.

A new pier was added to it in the 1990s, which increased the capacity of the terminal.

In 2005, a substantial redesign and redevelopment was completed, which saw the opening of a new extension - doubling the departure lounge in size and creating additional seating and retail space.

At its peak, the terminal handled some nine million passengers a year.



However after the redevelopment of Terminal 2, it was seen as surplus to requirements.

The auction house states that 'turn key' solutions are available for the extraction, refurbishment and re-installation of the airport systems.

But it says on its website that "All sales are final - NO REFUNDS, RETURNS OR EXCHANGES."

The items are set to go under the hammer on April 21st.