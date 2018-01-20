Emmanuel Macron says UK could get 'special' deal with EU after Brexit

The French President Emmanuel Macron has said it will be possible for the UK to have a 'special, bespoke' deal with the European Union after Brexit.

However, he has also warned that the UK cannot 'cherry-pick' rules for access to the single market.

In an interview with BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Macron explained: "This 'special way' should be consistent with the preservation of the single market and our collective interests.

"You cannot, by definition, have full access to the single market if you don't tick the boxes.

"There should be no cherry-picking in the single market because that's a dismantling of the single market."

He insisted that full access to the free market requires budget contributions and acceptance of principles such as freedom of movement.

He added: "As soon as you decide not to join the [European Union's] preconditions, it's not a full access - it's something perhaps between full access and a trade agreement.

"What is important is to not make people believe that it is possible to [have your cake and eat it]."

Mr Macron visited the UK earlier this week for a summit with Prime Minister Theresa May.

In a speech, Mrs May reiterated that her government are approaching negotiations "looking for a deep and special partnership, comprehensive trade agreement, and also a strong security partnership".