Government's emergency group meeting today ahead of 'exceptionally cold' spell this week

There are fears that the winter storm expected this week could be worse than the heavy snow experienced in 2010.

The so-called 'beast from the east' is expected to bring freezing temperatures, which could drop to -10 degrees in parts of the country on Wednesday.

The Government's Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather meets later to discuss how to respond.

Snow showers are expected to mainly affect eastern areas on Tuesday, but are set to become more widespread and heavier later in the week.

Forecasters say it is likely to lead to "significant and disruptive accumulations" of snow.

A status yellow advisory for the entire country comes into affect after midnight tonight, with the warning currently valid until Saturday.

Speaking about the expected 'exceptionally cold' conditions, Met Éireann's Pat Clarke explained: "Very cold air is heading our way, all the way from Siberia and northern Russia.

"Very severe and penetrating frost at night, and values at day will struggle - even on Wednesday and Thursday, they'll be lucky to get to zero or +1 [degrees] on those days."

The Government says the Housing Department is making contact with local authorities to ensure all homeless people and rough sleepers will have shelter and accommodation during the cold spell.

Meanwhile, members of the public are being urged to visit the 'Winter Ready' website to help prepare for the expected severe weather.