Emergency crews praised for 'incredible efforts' during blizzard conditions

Emergency services around the country have been praised for their work during some of the most severe weather Ireland has seen in decades.

Most of the country effectively shut down on Thursday, amid blizzard conditions and heavy snowfalls.

In hospitals, outpatient appointments have been widely cancelled, but emergency departments remain in operation.

Medical staff stayed overnight in some hospitals to ensure services could continue.

Pictures from the Mater and Tallaght show bedding laid out on the ground so medics could continue tending to patients.

Many of our amazing hospital staff are sleeping overnight in the Mater so they can care for patients tomorrow.









Staff working hard and braving harsh elements to keep our Helipad clear at Tallaght Hospital

One hospital cleaner, who was making her way to work in Dublin through the snow early this morning, explained: "The nursing doctors are so good looking after the babies. They need someone to clean up after them - to make sure the bins are empty, the floors are clean, and make sure their areas [and facilities] are clean.

"We all have to give a little dig in," she added.

Health Minister Simon Harris, meanwhile, said members of the National Ambulance Service dealt with more than 1,000 calls yesterday, with help from local authorities & Defence Force personnel.

Minister Harris said: "Conditions deteriorated significantly which made their job so much harder but incredible efforts undertaken."

Outstanding work provided by our Emergency, Auxiliary and voluntary services services over the last number of days in challenging conditions

I called into Holles St this afternoon to say thanks to the staff working today. No matter what the weather, there are babies to be delivered and new mums to care for. Thanks for all the hard work.

Fire crews around the country have also continued working throughout the severe weather, dealing with issues ranging from fire alarms going after power outages to roof collapses.

Overnight Kilbarrack fire station worked with Howth coastguard at 3 incidents, a traffic collision, roof collapse in a premises with cables down & medical assist with our advanced paramedics.

Bantry and Macroom crews just back in station from a house fire nr Gougane Barra overnight. Roads very poor

Last night, the Defence Forces said 250 personnel and 85 vehicles had been deployed over the course of 36 hours - with hundreds more supporting from barracks.

In a statement last night, defence officials said personnel were focusing on assisting the HSE to ensure key staff could get to hospitals and to house-bound patients.

250 personnel & 85 vehicles deployed in last 36 hours, hundreds more supporting from barracks around the country. Non essential ops stood down as of 4pm, "in extremis" life & death requests only from Regional Emergency Coordination Managers

Gardaí around the country also remained on the roads, despite treacherous conditions in many areas.

Naas Gardaì helping nursing staff from Naas General Hospital to work this evening.

Single vehicle collision on Roundwood to Bray Road. Will be cleared soon. Thankfully nobody injured

Other groups such as the Civil Defence, the Irish Red Cross and many other local groups have also been out responding to emergencies: