Eleven people arrested over alleged child sexual exploitation released without charge

Eleven people arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children have been released without charge.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

Officers from Newcastle West, Bruff, Henry Street, Mayorstone Park and Roxboro Road arrested the six women and five men on Monday.

They range in age from their 20s to their 70s.

It was part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children in Limerick.



All eleven were arrested in Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry and are detained at various garda stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.



They have all been released without charge.