Electric Picnic 2018 tickets have sold out, less than a day after the first acts for the festival were announced.

Yesterday, organisers announced Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack, NERD, St Vincent, Dua Lipa and dozens of others as the first confirmed acts for this year's festival.

The final batch of tickets went on sale last weekend, and they have now all sold out.

That includes weekend camping tickets, Sunday day tickets, campervan passes, and family camping passes.

In a statement, organisers said: "For those of you lucky enough to get tickets, keep your eyes peeled for more exciting announcements over the coming months."

This year's Electric Picnic takes place between August 31st and September 2nd at Stradbally in Co Laois.

It will mark the 15th edition of the arts & music festival.