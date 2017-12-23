Elderly man dies following house fire in Dublin

Updated 15.20

An elderly man has died in a house fire in Dublin.

Nobody else was injured in the blaze.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9pm last evening after smoke was spotted near the rear of the house.

It is believed the blaze may have broke out in the kitchen area of the bungalow on the North Stand Road.

Three units of the fire brigade attended the scene, and the blaze was brought under control.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The property has been sealed off for an investigation.

North Inner City Councillor Nial Ring says neighbours are shocked, saying it happened in a small community who all know one another: