Elderly man dies following Tipperary road crash

A man has died following a crash near Kilbeheny in County Tipperary.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his late 70s suffered fatal injuries following a head on collision with another vehicle on the on M8.

It is believed the people in the second vehicle escaped without serious injury.

The southbound side of the road remains closed this morning as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination of the crash site.

Diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 052 7445630.