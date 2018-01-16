Elderly man dies after being hit by a car in County Mayo

An elderly man has died after being struck by a car in County Mayo over the weekend.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his late 80s, was struck by a car around 2km outside of Charlestown on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 6:45pm on the old N5.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo, however he passed away yesterday, the 15th of January.

The occupants of the car sustained no physical injuries.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing. They have appealed for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 - 9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.