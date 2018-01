Chocolate-maker Cadbury has announced that Creme Eggs are coming back.

But to add to the egg-citement, this year there will be a white chocolate version for the first time.

People will have a chance to get their hands on the limited edition egg from January 1st until April 1st.

Image: Cadbury

But the white chocolate eggs will be camouflaged as a classic Creme Eggs as part of a promotion.

Those who find the new egg could win €1,000.