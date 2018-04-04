Education Minister acknowledges pay restoration is 'legitimate issue'

The Education Minister has acknowledged that teachers have 'legitimate' pay claims.

Richard Bruton says he's willing to respond to their demands for higher wages, but teachers cannot be the only public servants to get an increase.

The issue of pay restoration for new entrants has dominated the annual conferences of the three main teaching unions this week.

70,000 teachers could go on strike this September if significant progress is not made on the issue by next month.

Yesterday, all three unions unanimously passed an emergency motion calling for coordinated strike action if the Government does not come up with a timeline to restore pay.

According to Minister Bruton, concerns over pay restoration have to be seen as part of a bigger picture.

He said that work to assess the new entrant issue 'right across the public service' is getting under way.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show earlier, Minister Bruton argued: "I've always recognised that there is a legitimate issue here being raised by the trade unions.

"The point I've always made is that I also have to look at other legitimate claims on the money I have to spend. I have been able over the past two years to make provisions for 5,000 additional teachers."

He added: "Of the budget that I spent this year - €550m - about half of that went to pay restoration, but the balance went to improving services. That's the pressure... I have to make sure that I'm fair and equitable to various groups who have legitimate demands for attention."

The Education Minister will address the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) conference later today, after speaking at the other two unions' conferences yesterday.