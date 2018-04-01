Easter Sunday weather: Rain to spread later, weather warnings in effect

Today

A cold start to Easter Sunday with isolated showers in the east and rain developing in the southwest.

Rain will gradually spread through Munster and south-Leinster this afternoon and evening.

Light breezes at first but the winds freshening from the southeast during the day.

Highest temperatures around 6 or 7 degrees.

Tonight

Becoming wet and windy everywhere tonight with the rain falling as sleet at times and as snow on the higher ground. Lows of 0 to 2 degrees.

National Weather Warnings

There is a status yellow rainfall warning for Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

Heavy rain, especially near the coast, is expected with totals 25 to 40 mm

A status yellow weather advisory remains in place for Ireland.

Heavy rain and strong easterly winds will become widespread on Sunday evening and night, continuing into Monday morning.

The rain turning increasingly to sleet as it spreads north with some snow on hills, and possibly at lower levels also in northern parts.

Further rain, sleet and hill snow for much of Monday in the far north.

Elsewhere turning less cold with rain gradually giving way to showers.