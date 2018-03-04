East Cork site to be searched by Gardai investigating Tina Satchwell disappearance

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell will begin searching a site in East Cork tomorrow.

The 45 year old disappeared from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal on the 20th of March last year.

She was last seen by her husband Richard before he left to do some grocery shopping.

On his return home there was no sign of her - and two suitcases had been taken along with a sum of money.

He reported her missing four days later.

Gardaí are due to begin a search of woodland near Castlemartyr tomorrow – the search is expected to take up to two weeks.