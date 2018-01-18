Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen abuse claims: 'I am telling the truth'

Dylan Farrow says she still has hope people will believe she was abused by her adoptive father, Woody Allen.

Farrow (32) has for years accused Allen of molesting her when she was seven- years-old, claims which have been repeatedly denied by the acclaimed director.

In her first TV interview, Farrow told CBS This Morning: "Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?

"Why shouldn't I be angry? Why shouldn't I be hurt? Why shouldn't I feel some sort of outrage that all these years [I've been] ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside."

When asked by CBS presenter Gayle King why should people believe her after all these years, Farrow said that was "on them".

"All I can do is speak my truth and hope that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing," she added.

“I loved my father. I respected him. He was my hero. And that doesn't obviously take away from what he did. But it does make the betrayal and the hurt that much more intense.” -- @realdylanfarrow tells @GayleKing #FarrowThisMorning pic.twitter.com/QvuNI3sxJg — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 18, 2018

Allen, who has never been charged with a crime, penned a letter to The New York Times in 2014 accusing Dylan's adoptive mother, actress Mia Farrow, of "exploiting" her daughter.

"Of course, I did not molest Dylan," he said.

"I loved her and hope one day she will grasp how she has been cheated out of having a loving father and exploited by a mother more interested in her own festering anger than her daughter's wellbeing."

Woody Allen posing at a photocall for the film Irrational Man as part of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, in May 2015 | Image: Briquet-Hahn/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Allen's side of the story has been corroborated by Dylan's brother Moses Farrow, who told People magazine in 2014 that he believes there was an "atmosphere of fear and hate" created by Mia Farrow towards Allen.

Over the last month, several stars have disavowed Allen, and donated earnings from his films to charities supporting sexual abuse victims.

In the CBS interview on Thursday, Farrow said she felt there had to be strength in numbers for claims to be believed.

"We've gotten very attached to this concept that in order for a victim or accuser to come forward credibly that they have to be flanked by 49 other people," she said.

"This is absolute garbage. It shouldn't have to be that a small army has to come forward against one person to be credible.

"I have come forward with evidence and I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it's important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters, and that they are enough to change things."

Allen has responded to the interview, saying: "I never molested my daughter."

He added: "Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the time's up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past."