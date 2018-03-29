Dublin's Heuston Station gets a new installation to mark World Piano Day

Irish Rail has launched a new public piano at Dublin's Heuston Station to mark World Piano Day.



This follows the success of the installation of a piano at Pearse Station in the capital last year.

The piano will be available to the public to play and will create a new atmosphere at the flagship Intercity station.

This coincides with the release of a piano documentary, 'Making the Grade'.

Director Ken Wardrop and stars of the film - Ruby Lyons and her teacher, Olive Webster - were at Heuston Station for the unveiling.

Ruby (12) played the new permanent piano, which is located on the main concourse in Heuston.

The piano has also been illustrated in a railway theme by artist, Sarah Edmondson.

Ruby Lyons & Olive Webster of Making the Grade are down in #Heustonstation with director Ken Wardrop launching @IrishRail's new permanent piano #MakingtheGrade in cinemas April 13 #worldpianoday pic.twitter.com/qxKPn8rSVY — Element Pictures (@ElementPictures) March 29, 2018

Iarnród Éireann say the newly painted piano "brings together the past and the present, highlighting the many events experienced and witnessed by the commuters who have travelled to and from Heuston over the years.

"The artist combines men from the 1960s, dressed in suits, who have travelled to Dublin to watch a GAA match, with a contemporary woman, dressed in pink, leaving Dublin to celebrate a friend's 30th birthday.

"The architecture is what contains the memories of all these people throughout the ages and is thus used in the painting on the piano to frame their portraits."

Piano tuner John Murphy said: "I have been overwhelmed by the response to the piano at Pearse so I have worked with Iarnród Eireann and Sarah Edmondson to bring a Piano to Heuston and I hope that those who pass through this station enjoy the music too."

Heuston Ssation manager Tony Doran added: "We are delighted to work with John Murphy to bring this piano to Heuston Station.

"It will be a great amenity for our customers and I'd encourage as many of them as possible to give us a tune".