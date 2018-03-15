Dublin's Filmbase to close after 32 years

The not-for-profit orgnaisation Filmbase is to close its Dublin operation.

It says the staff, management and board made decision on Thursday.

In a statement, the organisation says: "Filmbase has been fighting for many years against difficult financial circumstances and as a not for profit organisation that fight has always been a tough and challenging one.

"Debts which had accumulated at the organisation had reached a point where it was unrealistic for Filmbase to continue operations.

"This is a decision which has been reached with great sadness by all involved and the organisation will now move into voluntary liquidation."

Filmbase has been in operation since 1986.

The group gave many film talents early support to begin their careers.

The company adds: "Many people will remember Filmbase as a creative community, a hub to discuss and debate film and filmmaking, a networking space to meet likeminded filmmakers, and the catalyst for ideas, scripts, projects and partnerships which have enriched Irish film culture in innumerable ways."

"There is a huge debt of gratitude due to an enormous number of very special people and Filmbase would like to thank each and every one for their incredible generosity and support over the years."

In particular, the company says it wants to thank the Arts Council "for supporting the organisation from its very earliest days".