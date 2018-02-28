Dublin's Copper Face Jacks is getting its own musical

A well-known Dublin nightclub is set to get a musical based on itself.

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical is to have its world premiere on March 2nd.

The comedy piece by the producers of 'Anglo: The Musical' is being billed as "a celebration of a club that started out life as something of a culchie embassy in Dublin" - but has since been embraced by its home city.

"Regardless of your county colours you'll always find a welcome (and a slow-set plus a nurse... in the club that has become synonymous with having a good time for three generations of Irish night clubbers."

The play will open at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on July 5th.

Written by Ross O’Carroll Kelly creator Paul Howard, it is a love story set on the eve of a Dublin-Kerry All Ireland Final.

It sees a sweet Kerry girl, who's moved to the big smoke for her dream job in the VHI, falling head over her flat-shoes with a true blue Dublin team member.

Image: Supplied

"Can love conquer all as these two young sweethearts face massive cultural and linguistic hurdles on their road to happiness/Croker? Only time, some great tunes, a cast of puppets and a bunch of cloakroom tickets will tell".

Speaking about the show, Howard says: "Once you hear the name Copper Face Jacks: The Musical it’s impossible not to want to make it happen.

"We’ve been talking about it for a few years now so it’s brilliant to think in just a few months it will be up and running.

"I hope we can do this very special venue justice... whilst I also secretly dream of a day when this work is on the Leaving Certificate".

The cast is to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets, priced at €28 plus booking free, are available from Ticketmaster or the Olympia Theatre box office.