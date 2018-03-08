Dublin office block goes on the market for €35m

An office development in Dublin city centre have gone up for sale with a price tag in excess of €35m.

The office building - 9 - 12 Dawson Street - is made up of around 4,461.04 sq m.

It is currently occupied by New Ireland Assurance and sits in Dublin's Central Business District, adjacent to Grafton Street.

The property is being marketed as a development opportunity and is being sold with vacant possession - New Ireland Assurance is leaving in the summer of this year.

According to Savills Ireland, the sale provides an opportunity for "a complete redevelopment of the site", suitable for an office and retail development.

Image: Savills Ireland

Built in the 1960s and early 1970s, it is made up of two office buildings over five and six storeys respectively.

There is also a basement car park and storage accommodation.

Mark Reynolds is director of development at Savills Ireland: "We believe the property's exceptional location coupled with Dublin's strong economic growth makes No 9 - 12 Dawson Street a highly attractive and unique proposition and represents a prime development opportunity."

Savills Ireland adds that the arrival of the new Luas Cross City line has further improved the public transport network in Dublin.